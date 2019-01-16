On Monday, January 7, 2019, Pauline Toni Cuchia Sachitano -- wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend -- passed away as she slept peacefully beside her husband of over 52 years, Edward Sachitano.
Toni's life began on November 28, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey; born the daughter of the late Anthony Joseph Cuchia and Pauline Rupslaukis Cuchia. Her sister, Frances Pearl Cuchia, precedes her in passing.
Poet, accomplished choral singer, musician, educator, and lover of the written word, Toni’s young life began to blossom along the beaches of Galveston, Texas. Walks along the beaches as she watched the sun shining on the sea would awaken in her a love for nature, a continuous source of inspiration throughout her life.
An alumna of Galveston’s Dominican High School, she studied art at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas, where she met her husband, who she lovingly called “Sach.” They married on June 11, 1966 and settled in Beaumont to raise their family.
Aspiring to become an educator, she returned to Lamar, graduated, and began a long legacy of teaching, finding employment at Hamshire-Fannett ISD. Never one to rest the mind, she continued her studies and earned a master’s in library science from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. She eventually would be hired by Beaumont ISD to help implement the EAGLE Library Program (Encouraging and Guiding Literature Experiences), in all of the elementary schools. She retired from Beaumont ISD in 2003 with over 24 years of service to the students of Texas public schools.
Toni and her husband were regular members of St. Anne Catholic Church and later joined St Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, where she regularly sang in the choir since its founding in 1978. She filled the quiet moments of her life with prayer and volunteering her time to the Prayer Line at St. Jude. Toni inspired those around her with her many interests, hobbies and humor. Often, she could be heard laughing at the silly things in life, and at times, herself.
Toni’s love will be forever remembered by her dedicated husband, Edward Sachitano, sons, Stephen Sachitano; Christopher Sachitano and wife Tammy Sachitano; granddaughters, Megan Sachitano and Anna Sachitano; great-grandson, Grayson Mireles; sisters, Delores Leone, Patricia Moss, and Jo Frances Cuchia; brother, A.J. Cuchia, Jr. and wife Tracy; and many others, loved and laboriously prayed for, including nieces, Jacquelyn Stephen and husband Jim; Paula Mabry and husband Michael; Judy Rawls and husband Bob; nephews, Fred Sachitano, Jr. and wife Sheila; Vincent Leone, Jr. and Danny Leone, great-nephews, Derek Sachitano and wife Leah; Danny Sachitano and Michael Mabry; great-nieces, Anne Marie Dafel and husband Andre; Carol Ann Cuchia, Jacquelyn Mabry, and friend and confidant, Linda Cooper.
Her rich, full life and eternal repose will be celebrated at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers and other articles of condolence or memorial, Toni’s family requests that her great love of animals and nature be honored by contributions to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P. O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77004.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
