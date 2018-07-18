Eugenia “Genia” Dennis went home to be with her Lord on Saturday July 14, 2018, at her residence in Texas City, Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday July 20, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. followed by Celebration Service at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church, Hitchcock, Texas, Rev. Dr. William Randall Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
Eugenia is preceded in death by, her father; uncle Curly Sowell; and grandparents, Maggie and George Thigpen.
She leaves cherish memories of her life, with her husband, Michael Ray Dennis Sr.; son, Michael Dennis Jr.; daughters, Marie Dennis, and Shanta Dennis; grandchildren, Kristal D., Phillip Cummings, and Justin Qullier Jr.; mother, Elizabeth Thigpen; brothers, James Sowell (Danchell), Michael Charler (Rose); sister, Valencia Batts (Ray); uncle, Thomas Earl Thigpen (Shelia); aunts, Eva Barcelo (Tony), and Georgia Frohm, and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.