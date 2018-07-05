Ramon Del Bosque

GALVESTON—Ramon Del Bosque, age 55, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at his residence, surrounded by his family. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Lottie Marsh

LEAGUE CITY—Lottie Marsh, age 93, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at Baywind Village Nursing Center in League City. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Albert Perry III

Albert Perry III, 67, of Galveston passed away on June 29th. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

