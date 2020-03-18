On October 14, 1973, Bobby Douglas Moore was born to the parents of Johnny and Shirley Moore. Bobby was born in Galveston, TX but spent his earlier years attending schools in the La Marque ISD. Bobby worked as a contractor on multiple disaster relief projects. In his spare time, Bobby enjoyed watching various types of sports, cooking food, eating out, traveling, going to the movies, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. Often times, when asked what was his greatest achievement, Bobby would reply, “his tribe”.
Bobby departed this life on March 8, 2020. Bobby is preceded in death by his son, Malcolm Moore; grandparents, Frederick and Fesia Davenport and Johnnie and Dornie Pearl Moore. To cherish his memories, Bobby leaves behind his parents Johnny and Shirley Moore; brothers, Johnny Moore III (Tammy) and Chris Moore; sister, London Robinson (Vicky); daughters, Shai James (Joseph) and Angel Moore (Kendra); sons, Tarius Cail and Shone Moore; bonus son, Gary Moore (Kefflynn); granddaughters, Janay Jones, Journey Mason, Tia Cail, Tatyanna Cail, S’ararah Cail, and Serenity; grandsons, Jordan James, Zion Moore-Joshua, Tarius Cail, Jr., Tarius Cail III and Tyreek Cail and special friend, La Shelle Long.
Funeral services for Bobby will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020. A public viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life at 10:00 a.m. Both events will be held at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City, TX 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
