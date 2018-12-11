Lynn Garner, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather went to meet his savior on December 8, 2018.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 14, 2018 at St. Mary of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 13, 2018 with a Divine Mercy at 7:00 p.m., at St. Mary of The Miraculous Medal Church in Texas City.
Lynn was born in Salt Gap, Texas on April 20, 1937, the son of Jack and Gladys Garner. Lynn was happily married to his wife, Ruth for 59 years. He was a member of the St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. He was a dedicated volunteer for St. Vincent De Paul Society, where he gave many hours to his friends in need. Lynn was a coach for La Marque Little League Baseball and La Marque Softball League where he influenced many youth to become the best they could be, both on and off the field.
He is preceded in death by his son, Duke Garner and his daughter, Toni Dunn.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth; daughters, Cynde Chason, Laura Garner and Shelly Simpson and husband Kirk; grandchildren, Amy Hill and husband Erik, Brandon Delaney and wife Joelle, Taylor Dunn, Madison Simpson, Garner Simpson and Kaylin Simpson; great granddaughters, Addison and Audrey Delaney and great grandson Easton Padgett, also survived by his two sisters and brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
A good attitude was Lynn’s motto. Let us all live by his word and example, He chose to live life to the fullest throughout the duration of his illness. He did not complain but chose to work hard to overcome the effects of the disease. His words of wisdom for his family was “You cannot have love if you have bitterness” We feel like he was one in a million - Life Coach, Softball Coach, Husband, Dad and Paw Paw.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Mary of The Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.