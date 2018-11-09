Virginia J. Alexander
TEXAS CITY—Virginia Jeanne Alexander, 87, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Doris Mae Leavins
HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Doris Mae Leavins, 90, passed from this life Thursday, November 8, 2018, in Hitchcock. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
James Herman Miller
DAYTON—Mr. James Herman Miller, 74, passed from this life Friday, November 9, 2018, in Dayton. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Kathryn Marie Williams
ALVIN—Mrs. Kathryn Marie Williams, 79, passed from this life Thursday, November 8, 2018, in Alvin. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
