Rebecca Jo Becky Howell Blanchard

HOUSTON, TX — Rebecca Jo Howell "Becky" Blanchard lost her battle with Covid Monday Night, December 12, 2022. She was 58 years old.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Roy, and their son, Shelton Robert. Also surviving, her mother, Rosanne Howell, her brother , Ken (Linda) and sisters, Karen, Patricia, Pamela, Elizabeth along with several nieces and nephews. Also mourning her loss are many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her dad, Kenneth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription