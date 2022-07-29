Barry Allen Gatlin

GALVESTON, TX — Barry Allen Gatlin, 72, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Galveston, TX passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 24, 2022, following a courageous struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig' disease).

Barry spent the first 30 years of his life in and around South Louisiana. He grew up learning what it was to be a real native of the culture. Barry, who came from a disadvantaged childhood, studied and worked himself up through school and into Louisiana State University to earn his bachelor's in political science. Barry knew from an early age that education was the key to success. He went to work for the State of Texas and retired with over 25 years of service. In 2002, he received the honor of being published in the Stephen Covey Daily Planner. After retiring, he earned his realtor's license and started his dream job. Barry took to it like a duck to water and the rest was history. He was able to purchase a 1907 turn-of- the-century dream home on Galveston Island and spent his days with his devoted wife, Christine. Being a lifelong learner, he attained his Master Gardener's certification in 2018.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription