GALVESTON, TX — Barry Allen Gatlin, 72, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Galveston, TX passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 24, 2022, following a courageous struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig' disease).
Barry spent the first 30 years of his life in and around South Louisiana. He grew up learning what it was to be a real native of the culture. Barry, who came from a disadvantaged childhood, studied and worked himself up through school and into Louisiana State University to earn his bachelor's in political science. Barry knew from an early age that education was the key to success. He went to work for the State of Texas and retired with over 25 years of service. In 2002, he received the honor of being published in the Stephen Covey Daily Planner. After retiring, he earned his realtor's license and started his dream job. Barry took to it like a duck to water and the rest was history. He was able to purchase a 1907 turn-of- the-century dream home on Galveston Island and spent his days with his devoted wife, Christine. Being a lifelong learner, he attained his Master Gardener's certification in 2018.
Barry was an avid runner and participated in over 18 marathons throughout his life, which included two New York City marathons. He loved to cook Louisiana cuisine and share it with family and friends, especially during Mardi Gras season. Barry was able to make friends wherever life took him. He started a neighborhood coffee group that would meet on a regular basis. When Barry could no longer attend the meetings at other locations, they would bring the group to his home. To them it was the least they could do for someone who brought people together and sewed into their lives. Of course, Barry was a dedicated New Orleans Saints fan even when they were known for a time as the New Orleans 'Aints. He was also the perfect person to watch football with.
Barry A. Gatlin truly believed in two mottos: The Key to Life is Education and Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler, Let The Good Times Roll!!
Barry is survived by his loving wife, Christine Ortiz-Gatlin; two children: Barry Joseph Gatlin and Laura Wharry (Michael); three grandchildren: Elise Gatlin, Chloe Wharry and Forest Wharry; two brothers: Russell (Berniece) and Johnny (Elizabeth) Gatlin and one sister, Elaine Clewell; numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Barry is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Gatlin and Viola Zeller Jordon along with one brother, William Gatlin.
Thanks to the UTMB Family Practice and Palliative Care staffs for their positive support and loving care during his final stay.
A very special thanks to the Texas ALS Association for the equipment lending program and the informative seminars for families of ALS patients.
A memorial service has been set for Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11a.m. located at Galveston Central Methodist Church, 3308 Avenue 0 1/2, Galveston, Texas, 77550.
