Darrell Eugene Reed

VERNON, TX — Darrell Eugene Reed, 72, ascended to a sweet reunion with his wife of 46 years, Roberta Ann (Hill) Reed on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Darrell was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Navy overseas. For anyone who knew Darrell, his character requires no explanation, and his true and tender heart is for how the family wishes him to be remembered.

Darrell (and Roberta) is survived by two children: Chasey Reed (Rueben) and Tyra Wheatley (Lawrence); four grandchildren: Allyson Kabboord (Kyle), Joseph Reed (Claire), Jarrett Boston, and Lauren Wheatley (Stephen); two great-grandchildren: Penelope "Opie" Kabboord and Kaylee Jaymes Vavricka - with an additional great granddaughter, Stella Michelle Kabboord expected in the Fall.

