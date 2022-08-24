VERNON, TX — Darrell Eugene Reed, 72, ascended to a sweet reunion with his wife of 46 years, Roberta Ann (Hill) Reed on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Darrell was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Navy overseas. For anyone who knew Darrell, his character requires no explanation, and his true and tender heart is for how the family wishes him to be remembered.
Darrell (and Roberta) is survived by two children: Chasey Reed (Rueben) and Tyra Wheatley (Lawrence); four grandchildren: Allyson Kabboord (Kyle), Joseph Reed (Claire), Jarrett Boston, and Lauren Wheatley (Stephen); two great-grandchildren: Penelope "Opie" Kabboord and Kaylee Jaymes Vavricka - with an additional great granddaughter, Stella Michelle Kabboord expected in the Fall.
Darrell is preceded in death by his loving wife, Roberta and his parents, Jess Reed and Gladys Worthy Reed.
As per his wishes, no memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations for causes in support of pet rescues, local VFWs, or PTSD awareness. For those close to Darrell, he would no doubt enjoy an alternative donation of a carton of cigarettes to a local nursing home.
The family wishes to thank all who kept Darrell in their prayers after Roberta's passing, and a special thank you to Brittany, for being his friend, lending an ear, and treating Dad as if he were your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.