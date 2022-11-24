Pending services for Friday, November 25, 2022 Nov 24, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Frances ArmstrongSANTA FE — Mary Frances Armstrong, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston city council considers exporting homelessKemah shooting victim was candidate to be sheriff's deputyStagecoach Saloon races toward Texas City; car wash rivals pick up pace on islandInn at the Waterpark in Galveston badly damaged by fireTwo arrested after catalytic converter theft in Friendswood, police saidHitchcock set for playoff football showdown with No. 1 state-ranked FranklinMan dies of gunshot wounds near Kemah, Sheriff saidTexas City OKs apartment demolition after years of litigationBacliff man recounts encounter with 'something out there'Truck crash and shirtless dash gridlock I-45 traffic CollectionsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessmanHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports Preview CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (106) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (66) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (28) Guest commentary: Democrats have forced GOP to say 'no' a lot (26)
