GALVESTON — Guillerma (Gary) Telles Gongora, born March 7, 1928, passed away at the age of 92, after a courageous month-long battle with COVID-19. She was cherished by her family and leaves a legacy of unconditional love and devotion by providing her loved ones with words of support when needed, without any recriminations, serving food and more food, whether your appetite matched the portions served, and attending any and all sporting events, if any of her family members were participants, even in the most minute way. Sitting the "bench," Gary was always there to support the team.
Gary, the daughter of Maria Guajardo and Daniel Telles, was born on Galveston Island and attended Galveston public schools, graduating from Ball High School in 1946. She entered the work force in various jobs and worked until her retirement from the City of Galveston in 1995. Her 31 years at the city provided many opportunities to meet many Galveston leaders, as her role included working in the Personnel Department and the City Manager's office. She truly enjoyed meeting individuals from different walks of life.
During her lifetime, Gary was a lifelong LULAC Council 151 member and volunteered many hours in their scholarship campaigns, as both she and her husband, Doc, were committed to helping provide educational opportunities to the Hispanic community. But her most important volunteer effort entailed providing support and care for her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was unparalleled in her devotion and love of family.
She is survived by her daughters: Rita Kovacs and husband Gordon; Belinda Morgan and husband Mike; and Lori Elzner; grandchildren: Jennifer Morgan and husband Blake;
Sarah Saulnier and husband Shawn; Kristin Heilman and husband Michael; Dominic and Noah Elzner; great-grandchildren: Koehl, Connor, and Mia Morgan; and Samantha and Savannah Saulnier; sister, Mary Lou Telles; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dionicio (Doc) Romo Gongora; her son, David Michael; her parents; and sister, Estella Aldape.
There will be a private service for family held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Her final internment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
Pallbearers are Dominic Elzner, Noah Elzner, Blake Morgan, Shawn Saulnier, Michael Heilman, and Joseph David Aldape. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Koehl Morgan and Connor Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to LULAC Council No. 151, Attn: Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3344, Galveston, Texas, 77552-3344.
The family would like to thank the staff and Palliative Care team at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital and to Hospice Care Team of Texas City for their kindness and support.
To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.
