SANTA FE — Harry Van Thompson, 79, passed away at his home Monday, July 12, 2021.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday July 23, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet. Visitation will be 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Harry was born March 5, 1942, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Harry Wallace Thompson and Veta Opal Thompson. Harry graduated from Santa Fe High School and then attended Barber School. At the age of 22 he served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1970. In 1986 he married Betty (Vasquez) Thompson. Harry retired from Tx Dot. He coached softball for 25 plus years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Opal Thompson and his stepson, Paul Vasquez.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Thompson; stepchildren, Bobby Vasquez, Tony Purcell and wife Allyson, Jo Anne Pearson and husband Kenny, Bea Vasquez, and Lois Vasquez; grandchildren, Allison Tucker and husband Mark, Josh Pearson and wife Ashely, Brandon Pearson, Ricky Purcell, Kayla Vasquez, Ashley Vasquez, Carlee Langley and husband CJ and great grandchild, Brayson Tucker.
Pallbearers are Tony Purcell, Ricky Purcell, Joshua Pearson, Brandon Pearson, Kenny Pearson, and Mark Tucker.
