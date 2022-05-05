FRIENDSWOOD — Alma Marie Schneider, AKA Alma Thompson, passed away April 28, 2022 at the age of 98 in Friendswood TX.
Alma was born in Orsogna, Italy on January 17, 1924 to Rocco and Maria Carullo Bucci. Alma immigrated to the United States at the young age of five along with her parents and four of her siblings. Two more brothers were born in the United States after their arrival. They settled in Hopewell NJ on a beautiful farm close to Princeton. They were a very hard working family. A living was made by raising tomatoes; Campbell's Soup Company was one of their largest clients.
On a high school senior field trip to Philadelphia she met Richard Thompson. He was active Navy, during WWII at the time. After he shipped out they began corresponding and eventually married in Ashville NC while he was recovering from an injury on his ship. He was resting at the Biltmore Estate that had been turned into a hospital for injured armed forces. After marrying they moved to Texas and lived there the rest of her life. She was widowed by Richard in 1963, Sam Graves and lastly by Karl Schneider in 2012.
Alma worked at the Tin Smelter in Texas City, TX in her early years and later at the Citizens State Bank in Dickinson for 28 years before retirement. She worked in the loan department and later processed all student loans through the bank. She made many life-long friends at both jobs. Alma is known by family and friends for her generosity; she was a member of First United Methodist Church for over 70 years she was a very busy lady working and trying to raise three daughters; ages 16, 15 & 9 when Richard passed away at age 44.
In 1983 Alma married Karl who she met while square dancing. They later moved on from dancing to bowling which became one of their favorite pastimes together. So many friends made during these years. As age took over and after Karl died Alma took up a love of the Astros. She had their schedule and kept up with their games although she did not like when they played on the west coast - it was just too late - way past bedtime. She crocheted constantly while watching TV. She made baby blankets for all of the family babies and large blankets for adults. Finally she ran out of family members so she began making beautiful baby blankets to donate to unwed mothers/teenage mothers.
Alma was preceded in death by her three husbands, both of her parents, her sisters Rachel & Sara, her brothers Bill and Tony, her grandsons Shane and Sam, and son-in-law George "Treetop".
Alma is survived by her three daughters Donna & husband Dennis, Joy and Patricia & husband Don; her two brothers Mario & wife Patty and Edward. She is survived by 5 grandchildren: Richard & wife Bonnie, David & wife Sandra, Tami, Eric & wife Nicole and Rachel & husband Lee. At the time of her death Alma also had 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Alma is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews in NJ, PA and TX. She loved them all and they loved her.
Her celebration service will be at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster TX on Monday, May 9, 2022. Everyone is welcome for breakfast and viewing from 9AM to 10AM and then the service will begin at 10AM. Burial will follow in Forest Park East Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkEast-FHC.com for the family.
