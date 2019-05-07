Carol Yvonne Shivers Mills of Shelbyville, Texas, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Willis Knighton Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Born January 21, 1950, in Alvin, Texas, Carol grew up in Dickinson, Texas. Carol was an LVN and worked for more than 30 years in the dental industry in the Houston area.
She is survived by her husband, James Mills (Shelbyville, Texas); her two children, Lori Doggett (Houston, Texas), and John Fontenot (Nacogdoches, Texas) and their spouses, Tommy Doggett and Stephanie Fontenot; grandsons, Travis and Cameron Doggett and Eric Fontenot; sisters, Jonelle Bowen (Friendswood, Texas), and Jackie Moore (Santa Fe, Texas,); and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins across the state.
She loved to cook, read, travel and spend time with her family. She was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Close family and friends will observe a private memorial celebration on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
