Carol Yvonne Shivers Mills

Carol Yvonne Shivers Mills of Shelbyville, Texas, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Willis Knighton Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Born January 21, 1950, in Alvin, Texas, Carol grew up in Dickinson, Texas. Carol was an LVN and worked for more than 30 years in the dental industry in the Houston area.

She is survived by her husband, James Mills (Shelbyville, Texas); her two children, Lori Doggett (Houston, Texas), and John Fontenot (Nacogdoches, Texas) and their spouses, Tommy Doggett and Stephanie Fontenot; grandsons, Travis and Cameron Doggett and Eric Fontenot; sisters, Jonelle Bowen (Friendswood, Texas), and Jackie Moore (Santa Fe, Texas,); and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins across the state.

She loved to cook, read, travel and spend time with her family. She was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Close family and friends will observe a private memorial celebration on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription