PEARLAND — Edward Joseph Jamison, 84, has passed away after a recent illness on Jan. 26, 2021. He was the son of Edward William Jamison and Lillian Lloreda Jamison, and loving partner of Sandra Rodgers. Ed is predeceased by his parents, son Eddie Jamison Jr, brothers Donnie and Jimmy Jamison, and sister Dolores Landry. He is survived by Sandra and his children Lisa Houston (Sam), Susan Jamison, Carol Farris, Chris Jamison (Carey), 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed lived life to the fullest and enjoyed a wide range of careers including launching his acting career at the age of 10; running his family’s Galveston-based grocery store; directing plays for both The Galveston Little Theater and Houston’s Theatre Under the Stars; as well as many sales positions where his showmanship served him well.
He was a member and President of The Laffite Society; served on the board of the Galveston Historical Foundation and as Chairman of Dickens on the Strand; and more recently was actively involved in his beloved community of Bellavita where he had been President of The Entertainment Club.
Ed will be greatly missed by both family and friends, and remembered always for his warmth, charisma, quick wit and humor. A celebration of life will be held later this year.
