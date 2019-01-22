Nezzie M. Smith

GALVESTON—Nezzie M. Smith, 85, received her call into eternal rest on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Edward E. Murphy

LA MARQUE—Edward E. Murphy, 84, departed this life on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470

Curtis Lee Williams

LA MARQUE—Curtis “Lee Lee” Williams, 69, departed this life on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470

Henry J. Pete

TEXAS CITY—Henry J. Pete, 52, departed this life on Monday, January 21, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470

James Rhone

DICKINSON—James Rhone, 91, received his call into eternal rest on Monday, January 21, 2019, at Friendship Haven Healthcare Center in Friendswood, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470

Jeanette Bares

SANTA FE—Mrs. Jeanette Bares, 80, passed from this life Monday, January 21, 2019, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription