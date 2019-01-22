Nezzie M. Smith
GALVESTON—Nezzie M. Smith, 85, received her call into eternal rest on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Edward E. Murphy
LA MARQUE—Edward E. Murphy, 84, departed this life on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470
Curtis Lee Williams
LA MARQUE—Curtis “Lee Lee” Williams, 69, departed this life on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470
Henry J. Pete
TEXAS CITY—Henry J. Pete, 52, departed this life on Monday, January 21, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470
James Rhone
DICKINSON—James Rhone, 91, received his call into eternal rest on Monday, January 21, 2019, at Friendship Haven Healthcare Center in Friendswood, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409)762-8470
Jeanette Bares
SANTA FE—Mrs. Jeanette Bares, 80, passed from this life Monday, January 21, 2019, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.