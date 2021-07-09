Elgar John Pennington III

GALVESTON — Elgar John Pennington lll, (John) b. January 13 1945 - Suddenly on June 30 2021. John was born in Danbury CT and moved with his mother and father to Galveston, TX when he was nine months old. John attended Galveston Schools until the age of 15 when he enrolled in The Moses Brown School in Providence RI. John graduated at the top of his class at Moses Brown and was accepted into Harvard University. He graduated cum laude with a degree in English in 1968.
John eventually moved to New Jersey and lived in Rutherford, NJ and was involved in Information Technology and then Technical Writing for many years as a consultant before retiring. John moved to Pines Lake in Wayne NJ. He was passionate about creating a better community which led him to become an active member of the Wayne Democratic Club in Wayne and a former member of the Wayne Environmental Committee and a former board member of the Pines Lake Association.
John leaves behind his beloved wife, Susan and his much loved stepchildren, Jeffrey and Eileen Horn from Pompton Lakes, NJ and Alison and Angelo Labombarda from Emerson, NJ. He cherished his four grandchildren, Matthew Charles 22; Maggie Rose 19 Carly Elizabeth Horn 17; and Sofia Caroline Labombarda 13. John's also leaves his sister Susan and her husband Lee Cassanelli and their son David, from Havertown, PA and John's brother William Pennington and his wife Elke who reside in Galveston, TX.
The family is planning a memorial service to celebrate John's life.
