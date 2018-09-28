TEXAS CITY—Michael R. Jackson, 64, passed away on Saturday, September 22, 2018 in Texas City, TX. Born in Galveston, TX May 2, 1954.
Preceded in death by: Parents George and Eugenia McClain and father Russell Hall. Survived by: Daughters – Tiffanie Staten and Danisha Cosey. Son – Reginald Jackson. 8 grandkids and 11 great grandkids. Sisters – Beverly Filer, Cynthia Counts, Brenda Mullins and Demetria Hall. Stepmother – Melvia Johnson.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at Westward Street Church of Christ. 302 N Westward St, Texas City, TX 77591.
