Helen Louise Whatley

GALVESTON — Helen "Hope" Louise Whatley was born in Alexandria, LA on September 27, 1934, to L.E. and Ruby Williams. She slipped away peacefully on December 6 in Galveston, where she had lived since 2017.
Hope graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria and received her teaching degree from Louisiana College in Pineville, LA. She retired from the Pasadena, TX Independent School District in the early 90s. She loved teaching and often said she couldn't understand why anyone would do anything else.
She was happy to have made Galveston her home and enjoyed frequent family get-togethers, classes at OLLI, and worshiping with friends at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. One of her favorite things to do was go on a long car ride with her daughters to take in the sights, from downtown to the furthest ends of the island.
Hope will be lovingly remembered by her children Julie Ann Brown (partner Denice Franke), Myron Charles Whatley (wife Darcy), Rachel Lise Stokes (husband John) and grandchildren Clayton Stokes, Leah Miller, C.R. Whatley, Drew Whatley, and Shayla Villarreal, as well as 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ray Williams of Pineville.
Memorials in Hope's name may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County, 502 Church Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
