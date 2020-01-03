Daniel Kenneth Clark

GALVESTON—Daniel Kenneth Clark, 95, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475

Ashlee Monique Vallery

LA MARQUE—Ashlee Monique Vallery, 26, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com

Patrick James Elsemore

BACLIFF—Patrick James Elsemore, 47, of Bacliff, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com

Michael Wayne Edmond

BAYTOWN—Michael Wayne Edmond, 57, of Baytown, Texas passed away on January 2, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

Earl Pernard Williams

TEXAS CITY—Earl Pernard Williams, 52, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

