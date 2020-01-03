Daniel Kenneth Clark
GALVESTON—Daniel Kenneth Clark, 95, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Ashlee Monique Vallery
LA MARQUE—Ashlee Monique Vallery, 26, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Patrick James Elsemore
BACLIFF—Patrick James Elsemore, 47, of Bacliff, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Michael Wayne Edmond
BAYTOWN—Michael Wayne Edmond, 57, of Baytown, Texas passed away on January 2, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Earl Pernard Williams
TEXAS CITY—Earl Pernard Williams, 52, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.