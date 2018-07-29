Funeral services for Monday, July 30, 2018 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save WoodMemorial services for Lillian Wood will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman accused of running down man over child supportMan charged in connection with Texas City shootingI-45 traffic stops after woman falls to deathKimberlyn RobinsonMan dies while in Dickinson police custodyMan killed after tank explosion in KemahIsland's famous Kettle House gets some polishAuthorities identify body found at gas stationHealth aide accused of stealing from elderly clientLa Marque man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2018 honoreesPhotos: Kane Brown Fans Pack The Kemah Boardwalk For Free ConcertPhotos: Rangers 11, Astros 2Photos: 2018 Ohana Surf and Skate Surfdog CompetitionGalveston artist gives VFW characterPhotos: League City Fireworks ExtravaganzaPhotos: Houston Dynamo 2, Los Angeles FC 2Photos: Tigers 6, Astros 3 (Princess Day)Photos: Rain does not stop celebrations in GalvestonPhotos: Athletics 8, Astros 3 CommentedIt's calming to know the Russians made them do it (113)Don't vote for Democrats in November election (102)Children always removed from law-breaking parents (70)Will Trump waste another chance to build the wall? (68)Border problem has roots in the Bush administration (62)Some members of Congress are obstructing Trump (52)Atheists' lives also are full of love and meaning (37)In Galveston, limited laws put safety in hands of bike riders (31)Immigration articles are biased against Americans (29)Adrienne Bell is the clear choice in November (29)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.