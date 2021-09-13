GALVESTON — Jennifer Mary White was born May 5, 1968 and passed away August 21, 2021. Jennifer was the youngest of 3 children and is survived by her mother, Mary Esther White; sister, Laura Edwards; and brother, John White.
Jennifer was a motor mouth, loved to talk, was always kind to everyone, and never let on how much pain she was really in. She was so beautiful people would always stare at her dark hair and baby blue eyes. Even though she was born with a brittle bone disease which caused her to be in a full body cast, leg braces and/or crutches all of her life, she never let it depress her, as she loved life too much.
The beach and reggae music were her happy place. Jennifer attended Southwest Texas State University and graduated with a BS from University of Houston-Clear lake.
Even though Jennifer was handicapped, there were more things she could do. She inspired others to try harder. By seeing her work hard to overcome her own challenges, it reminded others to work harder as well. Jennifer helped teach us about our own strengths and gifts in this way. She also taught us how to be happy because she took joy in simple things. We could look to her for an example of perseverance and inner strength, as she continued to fight battles in health and limitations that would crush many of us. Jennifer showed us what it is to be strong, because strength is not just found in being the biggest, the toughest or the fastest. Strength is found in one who keeps on going, keeps trying, day after day, long after others give up. Strength is found in one who knows success isn’t always big and flashy but knows that sometimes the greatest success is found in the tiniest of victories. In this way, Jennifer was a hero — just like her parents who also kept on going, day after day, through the best times and through the hardest times.
Just think of all the gifts that Jennifer gave us. Through her vulnerabilities she gave us the gift of insight and showed us things we might otherwise have missed.
Jennifer gave us the gift of perspective. She reminded us that most of our problems are not really problems, and to be grateful for what we have. We must savor the sweet, beautiful moments we have every day, because ultimately life is fragile and someday all too soon, we must say goodbye.
She taught us about kindness and patience. Jennifer gave us the gift of unconditional love. Unconditional love is loving even when it hurts, even when it’s not easy. It’s loving because you simply can’t help but love. And that is the greatest triumph of any life. To love and be loved. And Jennifer taught us how to love without words, without limits, without reasons.
And finally, Jennifer gave us the gift of beauty. Her life wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t glamorous. There were a lot of hard times, for her and for her family and friends. But she taught us that we can see past the difficulties and find the beauty, for there is always beauty. She was our rainbow.
Through the tough times, through the adversity and the challenges and the pain, she shone through with a special light. We can be assured that like the rainbow, she was a blessing from above. We can both mourn the loss of her life and we can celebrate the life she led and the lessons she gave us. For the best gift she gave us, was her very life. She was a gift. For all the ways she taught us about life and love, for all the ways she inspired us to be better, and for all the love she gave while she was here with us, she was a gift to each of us. May we never forget this beautiful gift. May we honor her memory every time we look up to the sky, look past the clouds and see the rainbow.
Jennifer’s Memorial and ash spreading will be on September 25th on the beach for immediate family due to Covid.
