MANVEL — Alma Jean Brown was born in Deberry, Texas on January 9, 1942 to the union of L.K. Brown, Sr. and Ruth Johnson-Brown. The first born of nine children, Alma had six sisters — Mable, Clara, Juanita, Valencia, Cynthia, Grace; and two brothers — L.K. and Kenneth. She was educated in the Galveston Public School System and graduated from Central High School in 1960. Jean was introduced to the Lord at an early age and formed a lifelong relationship. She was baptized at St. John Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Andrew Henry Wilson.
Shortly after high school graduation, Jean relocated to Los Angeles, CA with her relatives who welcomed her with love and support. During her time there, she became affectionately known as “Shortie” by family and close friends.
Jean was a devoted mother and always said her children were a blessing. She raised Darrell Ray Nelson, Rhonda Faye Bailey and Kaneisha Teague in a God-Fearing home.
Jean was a hard and dedicated worker being employed at the Moody House for several years before moving on to UTMB where she worked in the department of Medical Records before retiring.
Jean enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home, listening to music, dancing, reading the bible, taking care of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Jean gained spiritual strength daily by standing on the Word of God, often quoting her favorite scripture Psalm 23. No matter what she experienced in life she knew the “Lord was her Shepherd” therefore, everything she needed could be found in Him
After living 80 remarkable years, the Lord called her home on June 21, 2022. She was surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her only son-Darrell Ray Nelson, whom she loved dearly; parents-L. K. Brown, Sr. and Ruth Johnson Brown; two sibling sisters-Juanita Brown Cooper and Mable Brown; one brother-Kenneth Brown; brother-in-law-Edward James Cooper; one niece- Erica Nicole Brown Gardner and two nephews-Joseph Thomas Dickerson and Tyrone Small.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving daughters, Rhonda Faye Oliver (Matthew) and Kaneisha Teague (Michael). Her brother and friend LK Brown Jr.; four sisters, Valencia Brown, Grace Dickerson (Jeffrey) Cynthia Motte (Ray) and Clara Mays. Her grandchildren and heartbeats — Bruce Hardy Jr. (Elizabeth), Brittney Biagas (Brian), Ambriona Singleton and five great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a gathering of friends and family on Thursday, June 30,2022 at 1pm with a celebration of life to begin at 2pm.
