GALVESTON—Jose Guadalupe Reyes, Jr., age 42 of Galveston passed away Tuesday February 25, 2020 at his residence in Dickinson. Funeral services are 10:30am Monday, March 2, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a prayer service will be held at 7:00pm.
Jose was born November 3, 1977 in Galveston to Jose Sr. and Sara Galicia Torres. He was an Electrician by trade and a very hard working man. He always took pride in his work and was known for excellence. He was a member of New Life Church where he worshiped the Lord. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Jose was a man’s man. He enjoyed playing poker with his family and friends and spending close time with his dad and brothers who meant the world to him. His greatest legacy was that he was always willing to help others. May he find rest from his great labors of love until we see him in glory.
Survivors include his wife Victoria Roney Reyes; mother Sara Torres and husband Jose Torres; father Jose Reyes, Sr.; daughters Angel Reyes and Patricia Reyes; sons Jose Reyes, III, Devin Reyes, Christian Reyes and Cameron Reyes all of Texas City; sister Christina Hernandez of Dickinson; brothers Robert Reyes and wife April, Gregory Reyes and wife Solangel all of Texas City and Michael Galicia and wife Maria of Bacliff; grandchildren Camila Reyes and Jose Reyes, IV; step brother Jose Torres, Jr.; step sisters Tina Torres and Vanessa Torres of LaMarque and Angie Hernandez of Texas City and Deanna Jones of Austin; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Robert Reyes, Greg Reyes, Michael Galicia, Jose Reyes, III, Devin Reyes, Jose Torres, Sr., Jose Reyes, Sr. and Christian Reyes.
