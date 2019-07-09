Green
Services for Jedd Green, MD will be held today at Clearlake United Methodist Church. Visitation 10-11 a.m., and funeral service 12-1:30 p.m. under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Webster.
Dixon
Services for Robert Dixon will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, 401 Texas Ave at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
