Memorial services for Carol Jordan will be held today at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Dickinson.

Funeral services for A’Lena Woods will be held today at 10 a.m. at Ave L Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Oudia Ware will be held today at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 815 FM 517 Rd West, of Dickinson.

