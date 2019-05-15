Memorial services for Carol Jordan will be held today at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Dickinson.
Funeral services for A’Lena Woods will be held today at 10 a.m. at Ave L Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Oudia Ware will be held today at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 815 FM 517 Rd West, of Dickinson.
