Judith Lynn Rider, 67, of League City, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones. Judith was born February 7, 1952, to Mattie and Robert Caddell in Galveston, TX. She worked as a secretary in medical offices. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband Doyle Henry Rider, Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Lindsey New and husband Gregory; son Seth Rider; sister Jeanette Meucci and husband Gulio; brothers Roger Caddell and wife Cherokee, and Robert Caddell and wife Mary Jane; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In her honor a memorial service will be held, 1:00 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019, at Santa Fe Family Worship Center, 13601 FM 1764, Santa Fe, TX 77517, Pastor Tim Gregory officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
