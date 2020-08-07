My angel Romeo Petree gained his Angel wings in Galveston, Texas Saturday July 11, 2020. He was a joy to our lives for three years. He was a friend and a true Astros and Dallas Cowboy fan.
Romeo is survived by his mother Alexiss Medina and fiance Carlos Lopez; grandparents, Trisha and Cuco Hernandez’ great grandfather, Larry Tylor and great grandmother, Margie Powers; God sister, Alissa Powers, God brother, Junior Harvey, Godparents, Scott and Sara Stover; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A special thanks to his nurses; Alfred, Cici, Joy, Ronnie, and Julia; and special K-9 friend Chico.
There will be a gathering of friends and family on Monday August 10, 2020 at 9am with a celebration of life to begin at 10am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300
