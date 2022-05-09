SCHULENBURG — Christine Schoeffler, 102, of Schulenburg Texas passed away with her family by her side on May 5, 2022. Christine was born January 12, 1920, in Frelsburg Texas to loving parents August and Mary Bastian. Christine was a long-time resident of Texas City Texas before relocating to Schulenburg Texas with family. Christine was a cherished mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many people.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband: Richard F. Schoeffler; daughter: Nancy Jane Marsalia; parents: August E. and Mary (Mai) Bastian; sisters: Alvina Schultz, Martha Peikert, and Regina Schaeffler; and brothers: Raymond Bastian and August P. Bastian.
Left to remember her amazing life is her daughter: Rose (Boots) Jewell of Schulenburg, Tx; grandsons: Lloyd Jewell and wife Sylvia of Weimar, Texas, Michael Jewell and wife Veneta of La Marque, Tx, and Dennis Jewell and wife Frances of Dale, Tx; great grandchildren: David Jewell and wife Christina of Texas City, Tx, Rebecca Jewell of Dale, Tx, Matthew Jewell of Dale, Tx, Miriam Jewell of Dale, Tx, and Jason Behan of Corpus Christi, Tx; great great grandchildren: Devin, Cheyenne, Austin and Peyton; brother: Lawrence G. Bastian of Baytown Tx; numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
There will be a visitation held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson Texas on Tuesday May 10, 2022, from 10:00am to 11:00am. There will be a funeral service starting at 11:00am and interment to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster Texas.
