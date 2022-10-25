WACO, TX — Joe "Bud" Haney passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 surrounded by family. A Rosary will be held at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27 with a Visitation following. A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Louis Catholic Church immediately followed by a reception at Ridgewood Country Club.

Bud was born July 19, 1941, in Galveston, TX, to George and Mattie Haney. He married the love of his life in 1962, Joan Farmer. They had 60 beautiful years together. He attended Sam Houston State University on a baseball scholarship and remains the only four time All American in the history of the university. He received his degree in accounting and liked to say he majored in baseball and minored in accounting. After graduating from Sam, Bud was on his way to a successful professional baseball career with the Kansas City Athletics when injuries derailed his efforts.

