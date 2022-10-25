WACO, TX — Joe "Bud" Haney passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 surrounded by family. A Rosary will be held at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27 with a Visitation following. A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Louis Catholic Church immediately followed by a reception at Ridgewood Country Club.
Bud was born July 19, 1941, in Galveston, TX, to George and Mattie Haney. He married the love of his life in 1962, Joan Farmer. They had 60 beautiful years together. He attended Sam Houston State University on a baseball scholarship and remains the only four time All American in the history of the university. He received his degree in accounting and liked to say he majored in baseball and minored in accounting. After graduating from Sam, Bud was on his way to a successful professional baseball career with the Kansas City Athletics when injuries derailed his efforts.
Bud started his post professional baseball career by coaching at his high school alma mater. He then started his own business with Success Motivation Institute before moving his family to Waco in 1971 and joining the SMI corporate office. After a 20 year career with SMI, he and his long time friend Jim Sirbasku founded Profiles International, employing 170 employees in Waco and over 2000+ distributors worldwide.
Bud was a faithful Christian, a devoted husband, a hero of a father, and a loyal friend. He spent countless hours at the baseball field with his wife and 3 boys. Bud was most happy when spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His generosity, kindness and smile will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to spend time with him.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Haney, sons Bud Jr and his wife Wendy, Todd and his wife Kira, and Scott and his wife Gina, grandchildren Joey Haney, Paige Rexroat, Beth Haney, Tanner Haney, Emma Haney, Nicholas Haney, Mackenzie Gonzales, Kolten Gonzales, great grandkids Brady Rexroat, Mia Haney, and Ellie Rexroat. He is also survived by his brother Dugan and sister Mary.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jean Ann.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Road, Waco, TX 76708 or to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.