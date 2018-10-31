Leonora DeSalvo Lausen, born in Miami, AZ, passed away on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the age of 92, in Galveston, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Delores Medina; and her husbands, Vincent DeSalvo, Sr. and Gustav Lausen; sisters, Diane Huntington and Rose Tirey; and brothers, Joe Rodriguez and Lionel Medina.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Devlin and husband Mike, Patricia DeSalvo, Vincent DeSalvo, Jr. and wife Mary, and John DeSalvo and wife Carol; sister, Mary Sullivan; grandchildren: Kimberly Devlin, Kele Burns, Kristie Zepeda, Lance Langehennig, Nicholas DeSalvo, Michelle DeSalvo, Vincent DeSalvo, III, and Carrie DeSalvo; and great grandchildren, Mikah, Jett, Darren, Presley, Elissa, Asia, and Maurice; and sister-in-law, Prem Rodriguez.
The family would like to thank the staff of Concord Assisted Living: Kim, Misha, Diane, Randy, Wanda and Julia for their love and care, as well as hospice nurse, Mandy.
Per Leonora’s request, a private graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Old Catholic Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Leonora’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.