Charles (Charlie) Ogilvy Wilson, Jr. was born to Charles Wilson, Sr. and Lorene Bachus Wilson on November 7, 1928 in Temple, Texas. He grew up in Navasota and later moved to College Station when he was in the 8th grade. Charlie graduated from A & M Consolidated High School in 1946. He spent 2 years in the Navy stationed in Seattle, Washington and Kodiak Island, Alaska.
Charlie went on to study at Sam Houston University where he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in Education.
After graduation, Charlie kicked off his career in education with the Galveston Independent School District where he spent his entire career. He taught and coached at Lovenberg Junior High School from 1953 to 1957. He then became industrial co-op teacher at Ball High School from 1957 to 1959. From 1959 to 1963 Charlie was vice principal at Stephen F. Austin Middle School and then from 1963 to 1965 he became assistant principal at Ball High School. Charlie served as principal of Weis Middle School when it opened in 1965 and remained in that position until he retired in 1985. During most of his career with the Galveston School District, Charlie resided in La Marque with his first wife, Sue and 4 sons.
Charles married Kathleen (Kay) Hanley on July 21, 1984. They resided in Bandera for 23 years when they moved to Brenham, Texas, where they have made their home for the past 11 years.
Charlie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He had a knack for telling stories and keeping everyone on the edge of their seat, not wanting to miss a single detail. Charlie enjoyed traveling the world with Kay and meeting new friends. In his earlier years, Charlie enjoyed weekly golf games with his buddies. He also loved watching and keeping up with sports. He was an active member of the Somerville First United Methodist Church where he looked forward to seeing his church family each week.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Charles (Sis) Wilson, Sr. and Lorene (Rene) Bachus Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay, his sons, Tom and wife, Melanie, Mike and wife, Theresa, Glenn and wife, Linda, Terry and wife Teresa. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who adored him.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation, contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice..
