Gail Morris

Gail Morris, 63, of Galveston, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com

Felicia Dione Rich

Felicia Dione Rich, 44, of Dickinson, Texas passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com

Zenaida B. Rivera

Zenaida B. Rivera, 72, of Galveston, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475

Kenneth Ray Ivanhoe

Kenneth Ray Ivanhoe, 66, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

