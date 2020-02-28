Gail Morris
Gail Morris, 63, of Galveston, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Felicia Dione Rich
Felicia Dione Rich, 44, of Dickinson, Texas passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Zenaida B. Rivera
Zenaida B. Rivera, 72, of Galveston, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Kenneth Ray Ivanhoe
Kenneth Ray Ivanhoe, 66, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.