Etta Marguerite Mascorro, age 90, passed away November 10, 2019. She was born Etta Marguerite Sliter, December 23, 1928 of Richard and Jennie Sliter in Galveston, Texas.
Etta was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Thomas and Lawrence Sliter, her husband of 60 years, John Mascorro, her sons Norman Mascorro and Jessie Mascorro, a daughter, Janet Weedman, a granddaughter Denise Weedman, and grandson Jimmy Don Davis, Jr.
She leaves behind a brother Tennie Sliter, a sister Sandra Weedman, a daughter Jennie Kirk, her grandchildren, Tammy Easton and husband Ray, Kim Jones, William Weedman, Michael Weedman, Jeffery Davis, Carl Davis, Jay Overbay, Crystal Williams, Shanda Mascorro, her great grandchildren, Heather Foster, Amy Drick, Nichole Easton, James Easton, Michael Easton, Samantha Caraway, Cooper Caraway, and her numerous great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed greatly!
Funeral Services for Etta are scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd, Baytown, Texas. She will be laid to rest next to her husband John Mascorro in Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.