Brenda Carolyn Brooks Janes, 78, of Dickinson, TX, passed away February 14, 2019, at her home. Brenda was born May 25, 1940 to Mildred and Henry Brooks in Brownfield, TX. She graduate from Ranger High School and earned her degree from Hardin Simmons University in Abilene. Brenda taught third, fourth and fifth grades at Hitchcock Elementary School prior to her retirement and she enjoyed traveling the country and Canada with her husband Eddie Joe Janes as a member of the Good Sam’s RV Club.
Brenda leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of over fifty years Eddie Joe Janes; cousin Mark Calhoun; nieces Brenda Peak, Linda Hamel, and Karen Giyger; nephew Ronald Burns, grandniece Shonna Peak; grandnephew Jesse Peak; and great-grandnephew Sterling Bates.
Funeral services will be held at Edwards Funeral Home , Ranger, Texas with interment at Ranger Evergreen Cemetery, Ranger, Texas at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.