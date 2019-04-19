Mrs. Fannie Mae Sowell, 95, passed away in Texas City, Texas on April 14th, 2019.
Mrs. Sowell was born in Glen Flora, Texas on August 8th, 1923.
The visitation will be held on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., and the Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church 2120 36th Street North, Texas City, Texas 77590. The burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, Texas. Pastor A.L. Bell will be officiate the services.
