Stanley Wayne Armentor, 48, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 18th, 2019. He was born on August 11th, 1971 to Donnie and Marilyn Armentor in W. Memphis, Arkansas and spent his early years in Crystal Beach, Texas were his love for the water began. His family later moved to Dickinson were Stan graduated with the Dickinson High School Class of 1989. He took tremendous pride in his work as a Civil/ Structural Designer and currently worked for Cobalt Engineering, LLC in La Marque, TX.
He loved and lived for his boys, Cameron and Blayne Armentor, and will always be with them in spirit. Although his loss leaves a big hole that is impossible to fill, he will always be alive in our memories and in our hearts.
Friends will be gathering to celebrate Stan’s life on November 10th at Novelli’s Pub in Dickinson starting at noon. We will be sharing memories and enjoying The New Orleans Saints game in his honor. Everyone is welcome.
