GALVESTON—Bessie Mae Brown, age 70, of League City died Thursday August 30, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral services are 9:00 a.m. with visitation at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, September 6, 2018 at The Reflection’s of Christ Kingdom Church, 9321 Edgebrook Houston, Texas 77075. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in League City under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born Bessie Mae Johnson, January 8, 1948 in Saint Martinsville, Louisiana to Murphy Johnson, Sr. and Rose Marie Polite she attended Adam Carson Schools and was baptized at an early age. She was a faithful, longtime active member of The Reflection’s of Christ Kingdom Church in Houston. She worked for St. Mary’s Hospital for 23 years as a Medical Technician, then 9 years at Walgreen’s and 4 years with Buc-ee’s.
Preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Genarita Johnson and Alfred Johnson, survivors include devoted Beautiful only child Rita Jane John-Felton and husband who was a devoted and caring son in law Tony Felton; siblings, Laura Wiltz of Houston, Delores Landry (Leroy) of Alexandria, LA, Melvin Johnson of St. Martinsville, LA, Wilford Johnson (Eloise) of Zachary, LA, Murphy Johnson, Jr. of League City and Nelton Johnson of Maine; her pride and joy her beautiful and loving grandchildren, De Vanté Freeman (Professor), Chaz Freeman (Silky), Armaní Felton (Diva), Jaden Felton (Classy) and Jada Felton (Velveteen); devoted friends Betty Evans, Pearl Smith, Laura Limongelli, Cindy Glen and Archie Ruth DeClouet; devoted god-sons, Joshua Williams and Dennis DeClouet; special sisters, Leona Florence, Faye Florence and Mertis Edwards; her home away from mother, Hazel Florence; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are De Vanté Freeman, Chaz Freeman, Melvin Johnson, Wilford Johnson, Joshua Williams and Dennis DeClouet. Honorary pallbearers are André Johnson, Nelton Johnson and Tony Felton, Sr.
