Diane Mancini Voll
LEAGUE CITY — Diane Mancini Voll, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501
Lakay Roshan Poydras
HITCHCOCK — Lakay Roshan Poydras, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to CARNES BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME. 409-765-8080
