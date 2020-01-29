LAMARQUE—Renea Ritell, 64, departed this life January 26, 2020, at her residence.
Renea’s family invites you to join them in celebrating her life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary beginning with a visitation 1 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Nathaniel Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by her children; mother, three brothers, three sisters, 11 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren numerous step grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
See full obit and share condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
