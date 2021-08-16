SANTA FE — Jesse Benavidez, 77, of Santa Fe passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021 after fighting a brave battle against Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loving daughters, who meant the world to him.
Jesse was born in Galveston, Texas to parents, Yndalecio G. and Vicenta Benavidez on May 27, 1944. He was a longtime resident of Galveston County, retiring with the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Rosie in Santa Fe. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them and with his fur children, Toby and Lila.
Jesse initially was employed at Teledyne Pipe in Galveston from May 17, 1966 until they ceased operations in October of 1987. He wore many hats working as a Burner, Pipe Fitter, and a Welder and was classified as a Level II X-Ray Technician for 16 years. But he was best known for his enigmatic career on the karate circuit which started in the 70’s. In 1990, he opened the “Benavidez Karate Academy” on the Mainland and with his highly decorated daughters, Cynthia and Annette taught and trained students for competitive fighting on the AOK circuit. He was instrumental in establishing the iconic Battle of Texas Tournament, which he held for 44 years. Although he was a 5th degree black belt, he felt that his major accomplishments were all the Kudos and awards his daughters, both black belts, earned throughout the many years of competing nationally and their ranking in the nation and also the students he trained who earned the coveted Greek Award 17 times. He closed the school in 2008 after Hurricane Ike, but continued his passion in 2009 by teaching the competition teams at his cousin Al Garza’s “Premier Martial Arts” with Cindy and Annette.
Jesse was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosie and his parents, Yndalecio G. and Vicenta Benavidez. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Davis and husband, Tim; daughter, Annette Kvist and husband, Orjan; grandchildren, Natalie Trejo and husband, Louis; Kristin Kvist; and Tyler Kvist; great-grandchildren, Izzy Trejo and Dani Trejo; brother, Edward Benavidez and wife, Patricia; sister, Dora Benavidez Rios; sister, Irma (Bobbie) Benavidez Cameron and husband, Keith; and numerous other family members and friends.
The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice for their exceptional care and expertise as Jesse began his journey to be with his beloved wife, Rosie and also for their compassion and concern exhibited to the family. They would also like to thank special friends and neighbors, Jenny Miner-Guitierrez and Ricky Lopez for their friendship and support to Jesse.
