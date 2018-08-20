Mary Elizabeth Bray Pina, 43, a three-year resident of League City, Texas, and a previous 40-year resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2018 in Webster, Texas. She was born September 7, 1974 in Galveston, Texas to Barbara Savell Bray, and graduated Dickinson High in 1994. She was a nine-year member of the First United Methodist Church in Dickinson, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her mother Barbara Savell Bray. She is survived by her husband David Pina; daughters, Julia Pina, Beth Juneman, Laci Juneman, Emma Juneman, and Chloe Juneman; and son, David Pina; and brother, David Bray.
A visitation will be held August 24, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. with interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
