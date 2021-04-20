LEAGUE CITY — Albert "Derrick" Hayes was born February 26, 1971, to Albert Hayes and Brenda Scott-Crishi, in Galveston, Texas. He preceded in death by his grandmother, Rosella Burnett-Scott.He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Brenda Scott-Crishi (Robbie) from Tucson, Arizona and his stepfather, Calvin Walker (San Antonio), one brother Roderick (KC) Walker (San Antonio), and one sister Nikkita (Carlos) DeLaTorre (Arizona)devoted daughter Destinee Wiley-Ruiz (Marcus Ruiz Jr) of Texas City and two grandchildren Jayceon, Marcus Jr. and two nieces Regan, Jlynn Walker, one nephew Roderick Walker, Jr. and three great nieces Avery, Kendrick, and Myah Rose. And Devoted grandfather Klimite Scott, Sr.
Albert service in the Air Force in State of Washington and Texas. Derrick enjoy hanging out with his cousins, he will be greatly missed.
