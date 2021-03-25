HITCHCOCK —
Mr. David Howard Peterson, born November 11, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed from this life Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021, in Hitchcock.
David was born to Opal Kuns of Illinois and Elmer S. Peterson, born in Norway.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1955. David retired from the space program in 1998. He had been very active belonging to numerous organizations during his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Nieves Schehl, Dorothy Peterson and Mary Ottyce Peterson; sons, David Peterson, Jr., Stephen Peterson; sister, Donna Smock; grandson, Chris Benninghoff.
Survivors include his son, Richard Peterson and wife, Mary Jo; daughters, Teresa Montero and husband, Art, Monica Benninghoff and husband, David, Donna Peterson, SGT Naoma Peterson (Ret. USAR); stepdaughter, Diane Mallett and husband, Paul; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces, 1 nephew and numerous cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Mike Selzer officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 — 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. Immediately following the visitation David’s family will have a reception at the Genevieve Miler Public Library, 8005 Barry Avenue, Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in David’s name to the Hitchcock Heritage Society Museum Fund or to an organization of your choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
