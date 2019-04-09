Joanne Marie Schneggenburger Nessler, 83, of Tiki Island, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, followed by a Memorial service at 2:00 p.m.
Joanne was born May 31, 1935, in Parry Sound, Ontario, Canada, to Eligius J. Schneggenburger and Helen M. Lenahan. Her father was an U.S. customs inspector stationed in Canada. They later moved to Hitchcock, Texas, from Buffalo, New York, in 1950. She graduated Salutatorian, from Ursuline Academy, Galveston, TX, in 1953. Joanne worked at the tin smelter and Amoco before winning a scholarship and attending the American University in Taluca, Mexico. After returning to the United States, she married Phillip J. Nessler from Texas City, TX, in 1958. They had three children, Phillip Joseph, Jr., Anne Marie, and Eric Carl and five grandchildren. She enjoyed living in three countries: USA, Canada and Mexico and also lived in Puerto Rico. She was a volunteer Red Cross Water Safety Instructor for 35 years, during which time she was called upon to certify Navy lifeguards in Ponce and taught an untold number of children to swim. She enjoyed sailing in the Caribbean islands in a boat captained by her Husband and crewed by her children, snorkeling and scuba diving in beautiful waters. She had many amazing experiences including hiking and climbing mountains, piloting an airplane and studying bullfighting in Mexico. While her children were in high school and college, Joanne returned to college, graduating Cum Laude with a B.S., in Finance from the University of Houston, Clear Lake. Joanne was involved with many organizations including the Texas City Heritage Association (Director), the Texas City civic center, and the Altar Society. After raising their children, Joanne and Phil accomplished a lifelong dream of living on the Bay, moving to Tiki Island, where they enjoyed many years. Joanne is survived by her loving husband, three children and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Joanne S. Nessler to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
