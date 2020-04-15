Charles Bryan “C.B.” Devoy

Charles Bryan Devoy, 60, best known as C.B. to his family and friends, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2020. C.B. born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, spent most of his life in Galveston County.
C.B. attended O’Connell High School, attended The University of Arkansas and completed his degree at Mary Hardin-Baylor. He played baseball during his time at Mary Hardin-Baylor and went on to sign with the Houston Astros playing a number of seasons in their farm team system.
Following this, C.B. worked almost all of his life in the Rental Equipment business from sales/management to owning and running his own rental company. CB met many people along his journey who became lifelong friends. Most notably, childhood friend Leon Blum who was like a brother to C.B. throughout his life.
C.B. is preceded in death by his mother Dee Bryan Devoy, father Charles Stephen Devoy and sister Deeanne Devoy Gorman. He is survived by his brother Doug Devoy and his wife Paula, niece and nephew, Alicia Devoy-O’Neill and her son Owen O’Neill, Erich Devoy his wife Angela and their two children Simon and Kieran. He is also preceded in death by his beloved dog “Connor”.
Services for the celebration of C.B.’s life are pending at this time.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Umpires Care Charity umpscare.com.
