April 1, 1931 – March 12, 2020
Lieutenant Colonel, (Texas Air National Guard) Richard “Pancho” Douglass Via, age 88, passed away on March 12, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. A memorial service has been postponed due to the COVID-19 impact at this time.
Douglass was born April 1, 1931 in Friendship, Tennessee. The son of James Thomas “JT” and Bertha Clark Via. He came from a humble background on his family farm in Friendship, Tenn. Every morning before school him and his brother were tasked to pick 50 pounds of cotton, during their harvest. As teenagers that grew up to 250 pounds of cotton. His mother taught first thru twelfth grade in a one room schoolhouse which they attended. The shirts they would wear to school were made by his mother out of potato sacks. He remembers the older boys propping their shot guns against the back wall during school hours, and hunting for their family dinner on their way home. Douglass enjoyed sharing these stories with his loved ones because he was proud of what he accomplished in life.
In his early married life, he lived in Memphis, Tenn., near his mother and sisters while working for a local telephone company. He signed up for the Air National Guard and made a 30-year career as a fighter pilot, flying The F-102, F-101, F-4 fighters, T-33 Jet, plus the C-54, and the C-131 passenger aircrafts. He retired as a Lt. Col., fighter pilot in The Texas Air National Guard 147th Attack Wing at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Houston, Texas. Wonderful stories of his time in the Air National Guard were told to his loved ones until his last days. He loved his time in the Air National Guard and we are so proud of him. He loved what he did and the people he met along the way.
Once retired from The Texas Air National Guard, he opened up a successful family security company with his late wife, Nova and son, Bret Via. He was an active member of the Texas Burglar and Fire Alarm Association (TBFFA) and volunteered his time teaching classes and lobbying for new laws for the security industry.
In 1996 he married Cheryl Bobbitt, they enjoyed spending time with family, traveling together and their dogs.
Douglass is preceded in death by his late wife of 38 years, Nova Jo Via; daughter, Desiree Kraft, parents JT and Bertha Via; brothers Burt Wayne Via, Duane Via; sisters Mary Nell Tabor, Paddy Ryan Ward, Laquita Joy Via and Virginia Watson.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Rae Bobbit Via; son and daughter-in-law Bret and Debra Via; daughter Dierdre Via and partner Thomas Case; son and daughter-in-law Timothy Michael and Suzanne Plafcan; Son-in-Law Carl Kraft; brother-in-law Harry Bobbitt III and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
