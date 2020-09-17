Mr. Harold Marcus Robinson, Jr. known as Buster was transitioned to his Heavenly home on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster, TX. He was born on the beautiful day of October 21, 1975 to Harold Robinson Sr. and Audrey Guidry. We will miss him dearly.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Harold Robinson Sr., Audrey Guidry and grandmother Ethel Owens. His paternal grandparents Bennie Lee & Johnnie Mae Robinson who took him in and raised him as their son at a very early age.
Harold leaves to cherish his memories: wife Tawana Robinson. He has four children by LaTaisha Madria, Harmonie Robinson, HaMyra Robinson, Haydie Robinson and Haydon Robinson, all of San Leon, TX; four stepchildren Brianna Barnes, Bianca Barnes, Angel Yarbrough and Amir Yarbrough, Jr all of Texas City, TX; seven sisters Vivian Robinson of Houston, TX Yolanda Hill (husband, Charles) of Greenville, NC and Natasha Jones (husband Maurice) of League City, TX Yolanda Johnson, Ethel Luster, Crystal Robinson-Bell (husband Robert), Ashley Guidry, two brothers: Kermic Luster and Derrick Robinson all of Texas City, TX; two special uncles (occasionally lived and financially supported) Amos Robinson and James Robinson and a host of uncles and aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11am with a chapel service to be held at 1pm. Services are being held at Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765(facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300 Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.