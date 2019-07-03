William McGill, Sr. was born September 4,1944 in Huntington, Texas to the late Will McGill and Juanita Robertson.
He later moved to La Marque, Texas with his family and attended Lincoln High School. William joined the U.S. Army where he served as a cook. During his enlistment, he was awarded several decorations, medals, and badges. He received the Army Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, Two Overseas Bars, National Defense Service Medal, SS Badge M-14 and M-16. As a civilian, he continued to work as a cook but also worked as a landscaper until his retirement.
William loved his family and riding his bicycle. He could be seen riding down Highway 3 and 1765 to visit his sisters or going shopping.
William was preceded in his death by his parents, two brothers in-law, and sister in-law.
On June 28, 2019, William passed away at his home surrounded by family. He will forever live in the hearts of his children, William McGill, Jr. (Yvette Denise), W. Yvette McGill, Malcolm Smith, Tushonie Smith, and Abraham Smith. His grandchildren, William III, Kayla, Bianca, Nicholas, Winston, Kirsten, Shaquania, Courtney, Corry, Malik, Sage, Amani, Chance and Caydence. William was also blessed with three great-grandsons, Major, Khi, and Dante. William also leaves to cherish his memory his brother, L.C. Moore, and sisters, Lena Mae Lee, Geneva Harper and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. The burial will take place on Monday July 8, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77038.
