William Lewis Bill Peace

SANTA FE — William Lewis Peace (Bill), 87, passed away at his home in Santa Fe, Texas on March 1, 2022 while working outside on a beautiful day just as he loved to do. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, Texas and served in many different capacities over the years.
Bill was born on August 26, 1934 in New London, Texas to William Wesley Peace and Ruby Inez (Ramsey) Peace. He was the 4th of 5 children, 2 of whom died in childhood. He graduated from Gladewater High School in 1952 where he lettered in football, basketball and won State level discus and shotput competitions for his team. After graduation, Bill attended Abilene Christian University on a football scholarship. After attending ACU for 2 years, he decided to join the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1958.
After leaving the Air Force, Bill continued his education at Stephen F. State College where he met his beloved wife, Sue. He earned his B.S. in Chemistry and went on to earn his M.S. in Chemistry from University of Houston as well as doing post-graduate work at Fairleigh-Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey and LSU in Baton Rouge, qualifying him to teach physics.
Bill taught in TCISD from 1961-1970, then became a faculty member at College of the Mainland. His tenure at College of the Mainland began in a Chemistry classroom but he quickly moved into the role of Dean of the Math and Science Department, where he served many years and developed both the Nursing and Cosmetology Programs that are still educating students at College of the Mainland today. Prior to his retirement in 2001, Bill became the College Registrar. The students and faculty at C.O.M. enriched his life immensely and he was so proud to be a part of the College of the Mainland faculty. He was passionate about education and would go to any length to see students succeed.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents. His sisters, Virginia Peace Vincent, Ruby Edna Peace, brother, Jack Peace (infant); nephew Ramsey Vincent (USAF pilot); mother and father-in-law Laney and Lorene Boyett; niece Rebecca Boyett Cranford; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other loved ones.
He was a deeply devoted family man. He showed us daily how much he loved us by his actions, words and care. He is survived by his lovely wife of 62+ years, Sue Boyett Peace; his 2 daughters, Shona Peace Adams, and Embre Peace Mossey all of Santa Fe, Texas. His beloved grandsons, Wesley Adams of Fairbanks, Alaska, Jonathan Adams, Patrick Adams, and Nicholas Adams all of Santa Fe, Texas. His brother, Robert L. Peace and wife, Cissy of Mesa, AZ, two very special nephews, Mark Peace and wife Joy of Houston, Texas and Robby Peace of Santa Fe, Texas and several nieces and nephews, cousins, lifelong friends and other family.
Bill loved to travel, taking many trips to Alaska, and most of the lower 48, plus river cruises, and several trips to Europe. He adored road trips and camping, often taking the "scenic route" visiting historic landmarks and teaching his children and grandchildren along the way.
He had a huge heart and would help anyone he met, in any way he could. If anyone ever needed him, he was a phone call away always ready to help and that gave him such joy. He had a zest for life and was a go-getter with more projects than hours in the day. He enriched our lives and will be sorely missed.
Memorial services will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City with a visitation from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Appleby, Texas at Bethel Baptist Church on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity Episcopal Church, H.I.S Ministries in Santa Fe, TX. or a charity of your choice.
